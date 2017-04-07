Police, DEA schedule pill-drop April 29

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wapakoneta Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are holding a pill drop Saturday, April 29.

The free service will be held at the Wapakoneta Police Department at 701 Parlette Court from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wapakoneta Police say they cannot accept liquids, creams, salves or needles, but any pills are welcome.

This is part of an effort to prevent pill abuse or theft by collecting unwanted prescription drugs.

The MIami County Sheriff’s Office is holding a similar event at the Sanitary Engineer’s Office at 2200 N. County Road 25A.

