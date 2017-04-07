Single car crash caused two car fires, sends 1 to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car struck an RTA utility pole Friday on Lexington Avenue starting a fire that claimed two vehicles.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue around 2:00 p.m.

Police say a car went off the road and struck a utility pole. The car then caught fire and the flames spread to a second car parked near the pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Lexington Avenue was closed between Broadway Street and Bryn Mawr Drive while emergency crews worked the scene.

The extent of the injuries to the driver is not yet known.

The accident is still under investigation.

