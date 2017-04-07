Suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old indicted on murder charges

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Dayton has been indicted on murder and other charges.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Jalyn Simmons, 21, of Dayton, has been indicted for the shooting death of 14‐year‐old James Lamont Banks on March 28.

Prosecutors say on March 28, Banks was shot several times during a robbery, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Dayton Police homicide detectives interviewed several eyewitnesses who identified the Simmons as the shooter.

READ MORE: Charges approved for suspect in teen’s shooting death

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Simmons on:

  • Four counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • One count Grand Theft
  • One count of Tampering With Evidence

All of the counts, except for tampering with evidence and grand theft, include three‐year firearm specifications because the defendant used a firearm to commit his crimes.

Simmons is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on April 11.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s