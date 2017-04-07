Suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old indicted on murder charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Dayton has been indicted on murder and other charges.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Jalyn Simmons, 21, of Dayton, has been indicted for the shooting death of 14‐year‐old James Lamont Banks on March 28.

Prosecutors say on March 28, Banks was shot several times during a robbery, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Dayton Police homicide detectives interviewed several eyewitnesses who identified the Simmons as the shooter.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Simmons on:

Four counts of Murder

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count Grand Theft

One count of Tampering With Evidence

All of the counts, except for tampering with evidence and grand theft, include three‐year firearm specifications because the defendant used a firearm to commit his crimes.

Simmons is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on April 11.

