MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Valley Pike in Mad River Township just after 6 Thursday night. They found a 40-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead by the Champaign County Coroner. The victim has not been identified.

Deputies took a juvenile into custody. Charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.