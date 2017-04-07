Syrian students speaks out on Syria conflict

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The continuing military action in Syria has had far-reaching consequences that have been felt the world over, including in Dayton.

Wright State student Aghiad Al Khiamy says even though he’s thousands of miles away from home, the violence affects him greatly – and he just wants it to stop.

“All the people that are left in Syria are my brothers and sister,” Khiamy said.

“These people who died this week, they could be my mother, they could be my sister, they could be my brother. They’re just human beings who I really care about, a lot.”

The US fired 59 missiles at Syria, Thursday.

It came after a chemical attack there killed more than 70 people and injured many others. US officials believe the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack.

President Trump accused President Bashar Al Assad of having “choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children.”

The US strike killed at least 6. The missiles were aimed at military airfields.

“I don’t really care who’s fighting there anymore. All that I care about is the people who really want to stop the war,” Khiamy said.

“So if the United States’ intention is to stop the war in Syria by this attack, I’m really supportive of that.

“If it stops the attacks, if it stops the war, it saves what’s happening right now in Syria, I’m completely with it.”

Many now question what this latest action means for relations between the two countries.

The US missile strike has been denounced by Russia, as its backing Syria’s civil war against rebel groups.

The civil war began nearly six years ago.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news