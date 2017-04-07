Tenneco evacuated in Kettering

By Published: Updated:
Tenneco on Woodman Dr. in Kettering was evacuated on Friday.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering business was evacuated on Friday morning.

Tenneco Inc. in the 2500 block of Woodman Drive was evacuated around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Kettering Police confirmed the evacuation, but did not say why the evacuation was necessary.

Police are expected to give an update on site later on Friday morning.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this developing story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s