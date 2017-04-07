Thief confesses to crimes, drug use after photo posted on social media

EVERETT, Wash. (KING)–  We’ve all heard about the negative impacts of “shaming” people on social media. In one case, however, it appears to be having a positive effect.

Ethan Walker is a musician and artist. He’s also a heroin addict who has turned to crime to support his habit.

Walker started using when he was just 16-years-old. Four years later, his problem has now become that of others.

“It really does have a huge impact on the community,” he said.

Walker admitted to almost nightly car prowls and burglaries to get money for drugs. Earlier this month he broke into a truck and stole two custom made longboards in downtown Everett, Washington. Not long after, surveillance photos were posted on Facebook.

“My picture was everywhere,” said Walker. “I knew I was in trouble.”

John Hales posted those pictures to a Snohomish County crime page on Facebook. The Everett tattoo artist had designed and built those stolen longboards. They were his pride and joy.

 

