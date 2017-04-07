Three people indicted in connection to babysitter’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted three people Friday in connection to the shooting death of a Dayton babysitter.

Chuckie Lee, 38, was indicted for murder and felonious assault. He’s accused of fatally shooting Taylor Brandenburg, 20, on Huffman Ave. in March. Brandenburg was babysitting at the time.

Kara Parisi-King, 26, was indicted for complicity to commit murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and a weapons charge. Evans Cassell, 36, was indicted for complicity to commit murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and weapons charges.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the three defendants got into a fight inside Glass Hat Bar on Linden Avenue in Dayton on March 12. They then went to the home of one of the bar patrons. Lee, Parisi-King and Cassell shot at the bar patrons, but missed, according to the prosecutor’s office. Instead, they hit and killed Brandenburg, who was not involved in the earlier fight at the bar.

“Once again, a tragic and senseless death occurred because of persons using firearms to settle an argument,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said. “Two of these defendants, Cassell and Lee, should not have been in possession of any firearm because of their prior convictions. In fact, Defendant Lee is currently on Federal Probation.”

Lee and Parisi-King are in Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bonds. A warrant has been issued for Cassell’s arrest.

The three are scheduled to be arraigned April 11.

