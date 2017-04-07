Tipp City Police investigate report of shots fired at downtown bar

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a downtown bar, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

Police went to the 100 block of East Main Street near Tony’s Bada-Bing Bar around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At least one responding unit reported seeing a flash from what was presumed to be a gun shot.

Officers spotted a silver vehicle described by witnesses as belonging to the suspects. The vehicle was going westbound on Main Street.

Police made a “felony stop” on West Main Street near 6th Street. Officers took several women in the vehicle into custody, and police searched the vehicle before it was towed away.

The suspects were taken to the Tipp City Police Department for questioning.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.