Tipp City Police investigate report of shots fired at downtown bar

By Published:
Tipp City Police investigate a report of shots fired/Mike Ullery - Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a downtown bar, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

Police went to the 100 block of East Main Street near Tony’s Bada-Bing Bar around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At least one responding unit reported seeing a flash from what was presumed to be a gun shot.

Officers spotted a silver vehicle described by witnesses as belonging to the suspects. The vehicle was going westbound on Main Street.

Police made a “felony stop” on West Main Street near 6th Street. Officers took several women in the vehicle into custody, and police searched the vehicle before it was towed away.

The suspects were taken to the Tipp City Police Department for questioning.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s