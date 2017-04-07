US-35 Eastbound back open after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – US-35 Eastbound was shut down Friday morning shortly after 11:10 a.m.

According to Beavercreek Police there was a crash between two cars where one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about about this and will provide you the latest here.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news