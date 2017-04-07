Wright State University visa probe completed

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years after it was revealed Wright State University’s foreign workers program violated federal law, the university has completed its own internal investigation.

Three staff members at Wright State lost their jobs amid the issue. The university’s Board of Trustees said Friday they’ve taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Trustee Chairman Michael Bridges said the university has already resolved the issues and improved certain features outlined in the audit.

“The university has absolutely learned a lot from this.The university has made a lot of changes,” Bridges said.

“Can I guarantee that nothing will ever happen here? No prudent person can guarantee that, with an institution of 300,000 people with a budget of 330 million dollars, nothing will ever happen again.

“However, the accountability that we put in place, we believe is strong.”

The H-1B visa program allows foreign employees to work in the U.S.

To ensure they’re not taking jobs away from Americans, they have to be trained in a specific area and paid equal wages to others in similar positions.

At Wright State, evidence suggested not every H-1B employee the university sponsored, was actually working at the university – which is against federal law.

Vice Chairman Doug Fecher acknowledged the university suffered a hit to its reputation but is already moving ahead.

“There’s no question that the university’s reputation has taken a hit because of this and the press that has surrounded it,” he said.

“That’s unfortunate and it’s something we need to apologize for. But we need to get past it.”