Yellow Springs murder suspect arraigned

By Published:
Bret Merrick arraignment

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the two brothers accused of murdering two people in Yellow Springs was arraigned on Friday.

Bret Merrick was arraigned on eight counts, pleading not guilty to all eight charges. A judge set his pretrial date for April 11th. Merrick was denied bond.

At Friday’s arraignment, Bret Merrick notified the judge of his intention to change counsel before his next hearing.

Bret’s brother Dustin Merrick was set to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

A Greene County Grand Jury indicted the brothers in connection to a double homicide in Yellow Springs.

They’re accused of killing William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall on January 15th.

Dustin Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Bret Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Both men could face the death penalty, if convicted.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s