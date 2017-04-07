Yellow Springs murder suspect arraigned

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the two brothers accused of murdering two people in Yellow Springs was arraigned on Friday.

Bret Merrick was arraigned on eight counts, pleading not guilty to all eight charges. A judge set his pretrial date for April 11th. Merrick was denied bond.

At Friday’s arraignment, Bret Merrick notified the judge of his intention to change counsel before his next hearing.

Bret’s brother Dustin Merrick was set to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

A Greene County Grand Jury indicted the brothers in connection to a double homicide in Yellow Springs.

They’re accused of killing William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall on January 15th.

Dustin Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Bret Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Both men could face the death penalty, if convicted.