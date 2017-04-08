Arroyo’s return results in 10-4 loss in St. Louis

Associated Press Published:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Saturday to spoil Bronson Arroyo’s return to the majors.

Wacha (1-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts against just one walk in his first start of the season. The Cardinals (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Reds, who had won three straight, fell to 3-2.

Wacha struggled a year ago, going 7-7 with a 5.09 ERA in 138 innings over 27 games (24 starts), but earned a spot in the rotation with a strong spring, posting a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings over seven starts.

The Reds called up 40-year-old Arroyo (0-1) to make the start. Arroyo, who spent 2 1/2 years out of the major leagues with elbow and shoulder troubles, allowed six earned runs on six hits over four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks

