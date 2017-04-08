Boxing match raises money for infant addiction treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a full house at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Friday night, where hundreds of people showed up to literally fight addiction.

16 boxers stepped into the ring after months of training to put their skills to the test for Knockout Dayton 17.

One of those boxers was Ryan Crawford of Dayton.

“We’ve been training a lot and sparing for about two months. Now, here we are for the real deal,” he said.

In his second fight for Knockout Dayton, Crawford knows the importance of these fights.

“It’s extremely gratifying and Dayton is probably one of the worst places for heroin overdoses. For all this money to go to that cause, it’s just awesome.”

The money from Saturday’s event went towards Brigid’s Path. The soon to open facility will care for newborns going through prenatal addiction.

“The babies will come from the hospital about day 3 or day 5. We will care for the babies through their withdrawals and that lasts about 21-30 days,” said Brigid’s Path Development Coordinator, Jayne Snyder.

The facility will be the first of its kind in Ohio and the second in the U.S. altogether.

“Everything is new. So we are charging the way,” said Snyder.

According to the National Institute on Drugs Abuse, 4.6 million women 18 years and older have misused prescription drugs.

Those numbers caught the eye of Dayton gym owner John Drake and that’s why he decided to donate proceeds from the boxing match to Brigid’s Path.

“We are doing this as a fundraising engine really in the Miami Valley to help deserving charities.This is our 6th year and I decided to pick Brigid’s Path because it is such a great cause.”

According to Drake, about 700 people were in attendance with ticket and food proceeds going to Brigid’s Path.