Tipp City bookstore gives sneak peak after a fire closed its doors

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Browse Awhile Books suffered extensive fire damage last June and is one step closer to opening.

On Friday, the bookstore opened its doors for a community Easter event to show the public how renovations are going.

“Well its been an adventure,” said store owner Bill Jones.

An adventure is an understatement. The fire destroyed the front of the shop, the attic and the roof taking most of the books with it.

“I think all of the empty shelves you see will be full,”said Jones.

“We are trying to figure out how we lost over 150,000 books but we can’t figure out if we are going to be able to fit in what we have,” he added.

Those books could fly off the shelf in a hurry. Residents in Tipp City can’t wait for Bill Jones to open his doors.

“They’ve been very supportive. We have had a lot of people volunteer. Just as importantly, we have had dozens of people just come up and pat us on the shoulder wishing us the best,” said Jones.

During the shop-to-shop egg hunt, one resident said, “I can’t wait for you guys to open.”

Jones responded, “We can’t wait either!”

So far the shop will remain closed for at least another month. In the next four or five weeks, Jones plans to have a soft opening.