ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County officials are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man inside his home early Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to the 50 block of Nelson St. shortly after midnight.

The sheriff’s office says the resident was shot by an intruder who then ran away,

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight, but was pronounced dead shorting after arriving.

2 NEWS is working to learn the victim’s identity.