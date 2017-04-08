Warmer and dry this weekend, with plenty of sunshine

By Published:

High pressure is in control this weekend.  Today temperatures will warm up rapidly after some morning frost and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.  If you are heading off to an Easter egg hunt, it will be dry and temperatures should reach into the low 50s by noon.  Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend.  Even warmer temperatures on Sunday as winds shift to the south.

SATURDAY: Chilly start, but mostly sunny, nice and mild in the afternoon. High 61

TONIGHT:  Not as cold and mainly clear skies.  Low 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 72

Rain chances are rather low much of this week.  The next chance of rain is expected late Monday.

