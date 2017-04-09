Attorney wants to move trial on charges from Ohio fire death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – The attorney for one of two men charged in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death wants his trial moved.

Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in 2015. Patrick Wolterman died after falling through a floor of the burning home.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson and face trial in November.

Tucker’s attorney Tamara Sack has filed a motion to move the trial to a venue where publicity hasn’t been so “prevalent.” A prosecutor says there needs to be an effort to seat a jury in Butler County.

Tucker’s attorney also wants the two men to be tried separately.