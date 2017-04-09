Attorney wants to move trial on charges from Ohio fire death

By Published:
Lester Parker and William "Billy" Tucker

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – The attorney for one of two men charged in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death wants his trial moved.

Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in 2015. Patrick Wolterman died after falling through a floor of the burning home.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson and face trial in November.

Tucker’s attorney Tamara Sack has filed a motion to move the trial to a venue where publicity hasn’t been so “prevalent.” A prosecutor says there needs to be an effort to seat a jury in Butler County.

Tucker’s attorney also wants the two men to be tried separately.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s