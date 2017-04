Today high pressure is in control and winds will be out of the south. It will be breezy and even warmer that Saturday’s high of 61. Scattered high clouds will mix with sunshine today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 72

TONIGHT: Not as cold, partly cloudy and breezy. Low 56

MONDAY: Windy and warm. High 74

The next chance of rain will be later Monday night into early Tuesday morning due to a cold front. After Monday the rest of the week will be mild with highs in the 60s.