Feldman, Duvall spark Reds over Cardinals

Associated Press Published:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Scott Feldman allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat St. Louis 8-0 Sunday to take two of three from the Cardinals.

Adam Duvall had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Reds, who have won just five of their last 40 series at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis went 2-4 on its opening homestand and heads on a six-game trip to Washington and the New York Yankees.

Feldman left after the Cardinals put their first two runners on in the seventh. Blake Wood and Tony Cingrani completed a six-hitter.

Carlos Martinez (0-1) gave up six runs — five earned — and six hits — in five-plus innings. He hit two batters, walked one and threw a wild pitch.

