Local church goers react to Palm Sunday bombings in Egypt

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens are dead after ISIS claims responsibility for bombing two churches in Egypt, happening during Palm Sunday Services.

At St. Mina & St. Abanoub Coptic Orthodox Church in Miamisburg, Sunday morning’s Palm Sunday Services were overshadowed by the tragedy in Egypt. We spoke with church member Christine Rizk who says she was upset and overwhelmed by what happened in her hometown.

“It’s very sad,” Rizk said. “Unfortunately, it seems like we are getting used to such attacks.”

Christine Rizk, a church member at St. Mina and St. Abanoub Coptic Orthodox in Miamisburg–was raised in the town of Alexandria, Egypt. That’s where dozens were killed by a suicide bomber inside Saint Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral.

Rizk hopes what happened can shed light on the issue of Coptic Christians being persecuted for their beliefs. She says her thoughts are with the victims and their family.

“I want them to know that there is a group of Christians who are being persecuted and they maintain their faith,” Rizk said. “We believe in the power of prayers so if people believe in prayer we would like them to remember us.”