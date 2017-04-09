Montgomery County Fair a ‘Go’ Despite Storm Damage

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Recent storms will not impact the 2017 Montgomery County Fair. All of the damage will be repaired prior to the July 10-15 event, according to John Yancik, President of the Montgomery County Agricultural Society.

The grandstands suffered minor wind damage during last week’s storms, Yancik stated in a news release Sunday. Wind gusts tore off some siding and blew off a garage door. The grandstands did not receive any structural damage. Some unused horse stables along shed row also received minor damage.

This is the final year the fair will be held at the S. Main Street location. Beginning in 2018, the Montgomery County Fair will move to Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township.

