Murder warrant issued for suspect in St. Clair Township fatal shooting, robbery

ST CLAIR TWP, Ohio (WLWT) A man was shot to death early Saturday morning by an intruder during a home invasion in St. Clair Township, Butler County, police said.

Police officers went to the 50 block of Nelson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot shortly after midnight during a burglary.

The resident of the home, identified as Trey Shepard, 29, was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown via Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police have issued a murder warrant for William D. Harris, 26, who is described as a black male, 5’6″, 189 lbs who should be considered armed and dangerous. His last known address is in the 3500 block of McHenry Avenue in Cincinnati.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Please call 513-785-1270.