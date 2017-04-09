Olson pitches Dragons to win at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio—Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Olson allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings in his professional debut as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. The win was the Dragons second straight over Lake County after falling to the Captains in the first two games of the 2017 season.

Olson, who completed his college career at Cal Poly Pomona with a 15-0 record but did not pitch after being drafted in 2016 due to a back injury, allowed just two base runners over his seven innings. Olson gave up two singles and walked no one while striking out nine to earn the win.

The game was scoreless until the Dragons broke through with a two-out rally in the fifth inning. The rally started when Dayton’s Michael Beltre reached on an infield single, and T.J. Friedl followed with a base hit that advanced Beltre to third. Jose Siri then lined a singled to center to drive in Beltre and move Friedl to third. Taylor Trammell lined a single through the middle to bring in Friedl and make it 2-0, and James Vasquez doubled over the head of the right fielder to score both Siri and Trammell and give the Dragons a 4-0 lead.

The Dragons added two more runs in the top of the ninth to close out the scoring when Friedl tripled to drive in Cassidy Brown and Hector Vargas to make it 6-0.

Reliever Aaron Fossas worked the final two innings in relief of Olson, allowing two hits with no runs without a walk or strikeout.

For the second straight day, the Dragons finished with 12 hits after collecting just nine over the first two games combined. Friedl and Beltre each had three hits while Siri added two.

The two games in Eastlake were a complete reversal of the season-opening games at Fifth Third Field, when the Captains outscored the Dragons 16-4 and won both contests. The Dragons outscored Lake County 13-3 in the last two games of the series to earn a split of the four games.

The Dragons return home to Fifth Third Field to host the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) in a three-game series starting Monday night at 7:00. Gastonia, North Carolina native Andrew Jordan will make his Midwest League debut as the Dragons starting pitcher. He will be opposed by West Michigan’s Austin Sodders.