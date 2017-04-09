Sergio earns Green Jacket with first Major

Associated Press Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Sergio Garcia is no longer in the conversation of outstanding golfers to never win a major. Not after he slipped his arms into a green jacket on Sunday.

Garcia has won the Masters in comeback fashion, beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff. The 37-year-old Spaniard trailed Rose by two shots with six holes remaining before ending his two decades of close calls and major meltdowns in major tournaments.

Rose sent his first playoff drive into the trees on 18 and managed to punch out before failing to sink a 15-foot par putt. That opened the door for Garcia to win the title by two-putting from 12 feet out. Garcia wasted no time wrapping up the Masters, sinking a birdie putt before crouching in disbelief while hearing chants of “Ser-gee-oh! Ser-gee-oh!” from the gallery. Rose patted his opponent on the cheek before they embraced.

Garcia and Rose began the final round tied for the lead before carding 3-under 69s to finish at minus-9. Garcia’s birdie putt made him the third Spaniard to don a green jacket, joining the late Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Charl Schwartzel closed with his second straight 68 to finish third at 6 under, one shot ahead of Matt Kuchar and second-round co-leader Thomas Pieters. Paul Casey’s 4-under total was one better than Rory McIlroy and Kevin Chappell.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s