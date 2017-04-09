Vehicle Reported Stolen after Crashing into Business

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A vehicle was reported stolen a few minutes after it crashed into a Harrison Township business Sunday morning.

Harrison Twp. Fire, Harrison Twp. Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to Northridge Screen Printing on N. Dixie Dr. at 3:47 a.m. When investigators arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Chrysler 300 had smashed through the window and was completely inside the business. The vehicle occupants fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

According to OSP, someone called to report the vehicle stolen about 20 minutes after the crash happened.

An employee told 2 NEWS some of their equipment was damaged, including a large machine used to print designs on t-shirts. A smaller machine, used for the same purpose, was undamaged.

OSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or knows who was driving to call 937-832-4794.