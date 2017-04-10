2 South Carolina children in hospital in bounce house flight

By Published:

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) – A church pastor says two children are still in a hospital after a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind in western South Carolina.

Officials said five children were taken to the hospital after the inflatable attraction was carried into the air about 2 p.m. Saturday at Springwell Church in Taylors.

Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed said the bounce house at a church carnival was anchored when it was lifted into the air.

Operations pastor David Pearson said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that two children were in the hospital in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

A power line was knocked down. Reed said the power line had a safety mechanism that deactivated the electricity when it was hit.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s