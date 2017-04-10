Cameo Nightclub suspect set to be arraigned

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in an Ohio nightclub shooting is due in court for his arraignment.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says 27-year-old Cornell Beckley is to be arraigned Monday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, inducing panic, weapons offenses and felonious assault. Beckley was indicted in the shooting deaths of O’Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis at a Cincinnati nightclub. Fifteen other people were injured in the March 26 shooting.

Beckley’s attorney says his client denies the allegations.

Authorities say a dispute apparently between two groups from two Cincinnati neighborhoods escalated into violence while about 200 people were in the club.

A hospital spokeswoman said last week the one person still hospitalized after the shooting had been upgraded to stable condition.