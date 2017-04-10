Caresource in Dayton evacuated for broken pipe

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Caresource in Dayton was evacuated on Monday morning due to a broken pipe.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of N. Main Street around 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a burst water pipe led to the evacuation.

Caresource spokesperson Fran Robinson says a small leak in a backup supply pipe triggered the fire alarm, forcing people outside. Robinson said firefighters were able to isolate the issue quickly to begin working on the problem.

People were allowed to return to the building just after 9 a.m.

Authorities have closed one lane of N. Main Street between First and Monument.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s