Caresource in Dayton evacuated for broken pipe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Caresource in Dayton was evacuated on Monday morning due to a broken pipe.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of N. Main Street around 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a burst water pipe led to the evacuation.

Caresource spokesperson Fran Robinson says a small leak in a backup supply pipe triggered the fire alarm, forcing people outside. Robinson said firefighters were able to isolate the issue quickly to begin working on the problem.

People were allowed to return to the building just after 9 a.m.

Authorities have closed one lane of N. Main Street between First and Monument.

