Children’s Easter egg hunt nixed because of unruly parents

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company says it has canceled this year’s Easter egg hunt for children because of “unruly” parents in past years.

The Norco Fire Company in North Coventry Township says on its Facebook page the annual children’s event won’t be held this year.

Deputy Chief Chuck Hipple says there has been a recurring problem of some parents running onto the field despite having been told not to and posing a danger to children. He says it’s not the majority of people but a few people “just can’t seem to let the kids have fun.”

Officials say they hope to try again later to hold the event in the township near Pottstown, 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

