Crash killls 1, injures 2 others in Shelby County

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews in Shelby County were called to the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 Monday.

One person is dead and two others have been seriously injured in a three-car crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. A fourth person is being evaluated at the scene.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Anna. The northbound lanes of I-75 are now open again.

Careflight was called to the scene and landed on the freeway.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Photos: Shelby County crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Dominic Wilson / WDTN Photo) (Dominic Wilson / WDTN Photo) (Dominic Wilson / WDTN Photo) (Dominic Wilson / WDTN Photo) (Dominic Wilson / WDTN Photo) (Dominic Wilson / WDTN Photo)

