DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

The fire started just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday at a house in the first block of N. McGee Street.

Firefighters say the house was supposed to be vacant. Neighbors say they believe there were people squatting inside the home.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the basement. The cause is under investigation.