Doctor discusses spinal injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the serious spinal injury of a Wright State basketball player, we’re looking into the recovery process for these kinds of injuries.

The young man reportedly hit his head on someone’s knee after jumping into a make-shift pool, fracturing his C5 vertebrae.

“That’s what we call a mid-cervical injury,” said Dr. Juan Torres-Reveron with the Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Premier Health.

“They are very small, very sensitive, and constitute a lot of the injuries we tend to see in trauma,” he said.

He said the C5 vertebra lays right around the Adam’s apple.

He said injuries vary. He said sometimes it’s just a bone fracture, other times it involves the spinal cord which has become crushed by the trauma.

He said recovery varies and depends on how long the injury has been there, whether precautionary steps were taken to stabilize the patient, and how quickly they arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Doctor Torres-Reveron said any type of spinal injury can take at least a year to heal.

He also talked about the advancements in treatments, which he said have been quite “dramatic” over the years, and discussed rehabilitating the spinal cord.

