Dragons get first home win of the year 2-0 over West Michigan

Dayton, Ohio—Dayton starting pitcher Andrew Jordan combined with two relievers on a two-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-0 on Monday night. A crowd of 7,418 saw the Dragons pick up their third straight win and their second straight shutout victory. The Dragons improved to 3-2 on the season with the win.

Dragons pitchers have now gone 20 consecutive innings without giving up a run. Over the last two games, Dragons starters have combined for 13 innings and surrendered just three hits, two of which were infield singles. Starting pitchers have allowed only three extra base hits in the five games played this season.

The Dragons had gone nearly three years since posting back-to-back shutout wins. They last shutout the opposition in consecutive games on May 5-6, 2014. Both games were at Great Lakes.

Jordan worked the first six innings, allowing only one hit and no runs with two walks and four strikeouts. Jesse Stallings replaced Jordan to start the seventh and worked two scoreless innings. Stallings retired six of the seven batters he faced with the only base runner against him coming on an error. Joel Kuhnel earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning. He gave up a bunt single to start the inning but got a double play ball to shortstop on the next pitch and a fly out to center field to end the game.

West Michigan had only one at-bat in the game with a runner in scoring position, and it resulted in a fourth inning double play that ended the threat.

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a pair of runs. Michael Beltre started the inning with an infield single and went from first to third on a base hit to right field by T.J. Friedl. Jose Siri grounded into a fielder’s choice as Beltre scored to make it 1-0. Siri stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on Avain Rachal’s grounder to second to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with five hits by five different players. Rachal had a double for the only extra base hit. Beltre is batting .462 over the Dragons first five games while Friedl is hitting .412.

The Dragons (3-2) host the Whitecaps (3-2) at Fifth Third Field in the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday night at 7:00. Tony Santillan (0-1, 2.45) will make the start for the Dragons as they being their second turn through the starting rotation. He will be opposed by West Michigan’s Greg Soto, who will make his first start of the year.

