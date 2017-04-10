Family releases statement about WSU basketball player condition

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Wright State University basketball player Ryan Custer has released a statement.

The statement was made on the “Ryan Custer’s Recovery Care Page” stating that he had surgery on Saturday for his back injury:

After an MRI and CT scan it was determined that the C5 fracture was his only injury, although there was severe trauma. He had surgery last night, Saturday, April 8 to widen his spinal cord column and fuse vertebrae together to repair the damage. The surgery went as planned.

The statement goes on to say that he does not have any feeling from the waist down.

As of Sunday night, he has feelings to the touch from his shoulders down his arms to his fingers. He can also bend his arms at the elbows and shrug his shoulders. As of right now however, he has no feeling from his waist down

Wright State also released a statement on Facebook, writing:

The Wright State community was shaken this weekend when we learned our student-athlete and men’s basketball player Ryan Custer sustained a serious injury in an accident off of Wright State’s campus. Please join us in keeping Ryan and his family, friends, and team in your thoughts and prayers.

As of Sunday night after Police say he dove into a shallow pool at a party near Miami University’s campus Saturday afternoon. Officials found Custer face down in a makeshift pool filled with 6 to 10 inches of water.

