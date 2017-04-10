Fire closes part of Springboro Pike in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire Monday afternoon closed part of State Route 741 in West Carrollton Monday.

The fire happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 5700 block of Springboro Pike.

Fire officials on the scene tell 2 NEWS a shed caught fire causing the road to be blocked by fire apparatus. Traffic was rerouted through the shopping center on the east side of Springboro Pike.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly. No one was hurt in the fire.

The fire is still being investigated.

