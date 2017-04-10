Man overdoses at Dayton restaurant while having lunch with 9-year-old niece

WDTN Staff Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man overdoses at Dayton restaurant while having lunch with 9-year-old niece.

It happened at the restaurant located at 3221 North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police reports, the owner called police he heard the girl crying. When he checked to see what was wrong he found 37-year-old Elvis Thaxton lying in the booth unresponsive.

Medics administered narcan to Thaxton who eventually came to. He was taken to Grandview Hospital for treatment. The child gave police the number of a family member who came to pick her up.

When police went to question Thaxton at the hospital, he had already checked himself out.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s