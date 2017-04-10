DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man overdoses at Dayton restaurant while having lunch with 9-year-old niece.

It happened at the restaurant located at 3221 North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police reports, the owner called police he heard the girl crying. When he checked to see what was wrong he found 37-year-old Elvis Thaxton lying in the booth unresponsive.

Medics administered narcan to Thaxton who eventually came to. He was taken to Grandview Hospital for treatment. The child gave police the number of a family member who came to pick her up.

When police went to question Thaxton at the hospital, he had already checked himself out.