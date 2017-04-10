Man robs Celina hotel at gunpoint

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Celina Police are looking for a man who robbed a hotel at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police say 34-year-old Clay A. Junod walked into the Best Western Hotel in the 2000 block of Holiday Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Junod showed a handgun, grabbed a female clerk and demanded cash. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police searched the area and went to several places where Junod frequently goes.

He has not been caught, and police say Junod is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Junod is described as a white male, 5’10”, weighing 225 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Junod is asked to call Celina Police at 419-586-2345.