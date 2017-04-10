Missing Adult Alert issued in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sherrif’s Office has issued a Missing Adult Alert for 87-year-old Samuel Coatney.

The Sheriff’s Office says Coatney left his home on Dayton Liberty Road in Dayton around noon on Sunday and did not return.

Coatney is 5’9″ and weights 168 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Coatney suffers from depression, early stage dementia and other medical conditions. He may be in need of medication, which authorities say he must take daily.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2001 Lincoln Town Car signature edition with OH plate GDZ1817. The picture shown here is not the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information about Coatney’s location is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.