Mother on cell phone when 10-year-old killed in Preble County crash

Crews investigating after child struck by vehicle. (WDTN Photo)

SOMERS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A 10-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County on Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday on Camden Darrtown Road in Somers Township.

According to OSP, a vehicle was going north when the woman driving lost control the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle careened into a wire fence and flipped over, ejecting the boy.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP says the woman, 49-year-old Carlo Jo Kingsley from Eaton as on her cell phone when she lost control of the vehicle.

Kingsley and her 12-year-old daughter were taken to McCullough Hyde Hospital for treatment. OSP did not release their conditions.

OSP says no one was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

