Nevada teen hoping to reach Twitter milestone for free Wendy’s nuggets

RENO, NV (WCMH) — A Nevada teen has taken to Twitter to fulfill his quest for free chicken nuggets.

Last week Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s, asking how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.

After a couple of minutes, to Wilkerson’s surprise, Wendy’s responded, asking for 18 million retweets.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

If he succeeds, 18 million would shatter the current retweet record of 3.3 million held by Ellen Degeneres’ star-studded selfie from the Oscar’s in 2014.

With such a lofty target, Wilkerson went to bed assuming the free food was out of reach.

Until the next morning, when he saw he had been retweeted tens of thousands of times.

“I woke up and I thought I was dreaming honestly and then from there throughout the day it went up, every class period I would put my phone away and then take it back out and it would be up 100 thousand retweets. It was quite amazing I was really surprised,” Wilkerson told KRNV.

When Wilkerson crossed the million mark, a Wendy’s spokesperson replied on Twitter, “officially shook.”

Wilkerson’s goal has also caused others to take notice.

United Airlines have offered to fly Wilkerson to anywhere in the world where Wendy’s serves chicken nuggets.

If you get the 18 million RTs, we'll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck! https://t.co/igxnPg1JUF — United (@united) April 8, 2017

Victoria’s Secret super model Martha Hunt has offered to buy the 18-year-old a Frosty if he reaches his mark.

If you get 18 mil come to NYC and the frosty's on me 🍦 https://t.co/8OTgprrNta — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) April 9, 2017

T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere tweeted Wilkerson offering to buy him Wendy’s chicken nuggets for a year, just for switching from AT&T.

Hey @carterjwm, sorry you have @ATT. Switch to @TMobile & I'll give you a year of free @Wendys chicken nuggets myself + more! Seriously. https://t.co/RmVygHPPob — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 8, 2017

At last count Carter had climbed to the second most retweets of all time with 2.2 million.