Officers in fatal shooting say they feared for their lives

ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS , Associated Press Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show that two plainclothes officers who fatally shot a man last year who they said opened fire on them told investigators they feared for their lives.

Officers Jason Bare and Zachary Rosen also said in written statements taken in June 2016 and released Monday that they shouted “police” before shooting Henry Green.

Both officers also said in interviews with investigators that they first identified themselves as police, although Rosen said he did not hear Bare yell “police.”

Columbus police say the 23-year-old Green, who was black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting by the two officers, who are white.

A grand jury last month declined to indict the officers in Green’s death.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s