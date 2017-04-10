Chief: School shooting believed murder-suicide

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The police chief of San Bernardino says a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.

A San Bernardino school spokeswoman says 1 of 4 shot in classroom was teacher.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.

He says the shooting happened in a classroom.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

Earlier, San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

