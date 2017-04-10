Ohio governor to discuss police-community relations

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s governor plans a roundtable discussion on police-community relations in Cincinnati.

Republican Gov. John Kasich has a Monday afternoon session with law enforcement and community leaders in a city that has drawn praise for improvements in police and community links.

The discussion comes after a Kasich-commissioned advisory board recently reported more than 500 Ohio police agencies have or soon will have adopted the state’s first standards for police departments on use of deadly force, body cameras, hiring and other issues.

Co-chaired by former Democratic state Sen. Nina Turner and Department of Public Safety head John Born, the board began after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio, including the 2014 death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland.

Turner and Born plan to join Monday’s discussion.

