One in custody after Dayton standoff

By Published:
Dayton police responded to a "suspicious circumstance" Monday night. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police responded to a “suspicious circumstance” call Monday night.

According to Lt. Mark Ponichtera, a man called 911 and whispered about people outside his home in the 3600 block of Otterbein Ave. Police arrived on scene about 9:45 p.m.

Police say shots were fired inside the home. Two people ran outside. Officers requested assistance and locked down the area.

Police made contact with the man inside the home and took him into custody. Officers cannot confirm if he is the same man who called 911.

Police found a gun and drug paraphernalia inside the home. No one was hurt.

The man arrested faces felonious assault and drug and weapons charges. He is being evaluated at a hospital.

