Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials

KRISTENA HANSEN, Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would shield the names, birthdates and other identifying information of marijuana users from being accessed by federal drug agents amid worries of heightened enforcement.

The bill was approved 53-5 by the Oregon House on Monday and is largely in response to mixed signals about the new White House administration’s stance on the federal marijuana prohibition.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign it into law.

Oregon pot shops would have 30 days to destroy their recreational pot customers’ personal data from their records and be banned from keeping such records thereon.

Data collection about pot clients is already illegal or discouraged in Alaska, Colorado and Washington state.

Recreational marijuana is legal in those states and sold from stores.

