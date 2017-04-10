Piqua school wins “Best in Ohio – Connect to Nature School” award

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Springcreek Elementary School in Piqua became the first school in the state to be designated a “Best in Ohio – Connect to Nature School”.

The certification is awarded to schools that introduce children to green spaces and nature-based activities.

Cina Hanbuch-Pinkerton tells 2 NEWS that, “This school received this award due to them doing things for learning, for inspiring families and teachers an educators, to learn, explore, and play outside with their kids because that makes them healthier, happier, and smarter.”

Miami Valley Leave No Child Inside and Dayton Regional Green presented Springcreek Elementary school with the honor.