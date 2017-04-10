Piqua school wins “Best in Ohio – Connect to Nature School” award

By Published: Updated:

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Springcreek Elementary School in Piqua became the first school in the state to be designated a “Best in Ohio – Connect to Nature School”.

The certification is awarded to schools that introduce children to green spaces and nature-based activities.

Cina Hanbuch-Pinkerton tells 2 NEWS that, “This school received this award due to them doing things for learning, for inspiring families and teachers an educators, to learn, explore, and play outside with their kids because that makes them healthier, happier, and smarter.”

Miami Valley Leave No Child Inside and Dayton Regional Green presented Springcreek Elementary school with the honor.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s