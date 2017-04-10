‘Sky pool’ lets you swim 40 stories in the air

HOUSTON, TX (WDTN) – If you have ever wanted to feel what it is like to swim hundreds of feet in the air there is a pool in Houston just for you.

Market Square Tower posted a video to their Facebook page last week showing off their swimming pool.

The pool is 40 stories up with a birds-eye view of the downtown area.

2 NEWS APP users can click here to see the video.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news