‘Sky pool’ lets you swim 40 stories in the air

HOUSTON, TX (WDTN) – If you have ever wanted to feel what it is like to swim hundreds of feet in the air there is a pool in Houston just for you.

Market Square Tower posted a video to their Facebook page last week showing off their swimming pool.

The pool is 40 stories up with a birds-eye view of the downtown area.

