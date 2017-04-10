Tentative trial date set for Cameo Nightclub suspect

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in an Ohio nightclub shooting was arraigned on Monday.

27-year-old Cornell Beckley is facing 38 counts in connection with the shooting at the club.

The judge set a tentative trial date of May 30th. Beckley maintained his not guilty plea. He is still being held on $1.7 million bond.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Beckley faces two charges of murder, two of involuntary manslaughter, 30 of felonious assault, plus single counts for having weapons under disability, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic.

Beckley was indicted in the shooting deaths of O’Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis at a Cincinnati nightclub. Fifteen other people were injured in the March 26 shooting.

Beckley’s attorney says his client denies the allegations.

A witness placed Beckley at the scene of the shooting based on a distinctive red leather jacket he was wearing that night.

Authorities say a dispute apparently between two groups from two Cincinnati neighborhoods escalated into violence while about 200 people were in the club.

A hospital spokeswoman said last week the one person still hospitalized after the shooting had been upgraded to stable condition.