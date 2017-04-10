Upper Valley Career Center, Police conduct active shooter training

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in an active shooter training Monday morning.

The training is one section of a three part video which will be used to help law enforcement agencies, and schools, throughout the Miami Valley. 

Today, members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Piqua Police, and Piqua Fire Department were training for active shooter, and SWAT scenarios. 

Joe Davis, Principal of the Upper Valley Career Center, says the goal is for awareness to be raised in any setting. 

“To have the student’s situational awareness for themselves, so that when they’re at the mall, they’re at the store, they’re at a restaurant,” he added, “they know how to evacuate. They know what it looks like.”

Jenna Pitts, a senior at the career center, says the training was a bit nervewracking.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen. And you don’t know how you’re going to react,” she said, “it’s just really scary to see it happen around here, and that it’s very possible at any given time.”

